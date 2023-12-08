Akufo-Addo’s government has shown to be a listening one – Oppong Nkrumah

Speaking after the passage of the 2024 budget and financial statement, Mr. Oppong-Nkrumah said the government paused the import restrictions bill because of the concerns of Ghanaians.

“By now there should be enough evidence that whenever concerns are raised and when considered as legitimate, the government does not fail to accommodate those concerns.

“Even on the issue of the [Import Restriction] Legislative Instrument, there is enough evidence where there are concerns that are considered legitimate government is willing to do the needful to engage further or to do the necessary amendments.

“Still, I think it is also clear to everybody by now that our colleagues on the Minority side because of the numbers in Parliament, sometimes choose to play the political game of pushing it to the numbers. So we on the government side have walked a balancing act. Are there legitimate interests in this particular matter that must be addressed and if they are, we address them? Still, where you are clear that there are no such interests, that it is purely partisan politics that is being played then you also have to ensure when the vote is called you have your numbers to get that vote.”

The 2024 budget statement was approved by Parliament on Thursday, December 7 after a headcount.