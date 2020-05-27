Abronye said these facilities will serve senior high schools as part of addressing their infrastructural deficits.

He said this is an agenda by the Akufo-Addo government in augmenting its "Free SHS" policy in the country.

He took a dig at Former President John Dramani Mahama and his NDC administration by claiming they wasted some $156 million which could have otherwise benefited the nation immensely on fruitless ventures while amassing some of the money.

"Unlike Mahama who went for $156 million dollars and squandered it, all these infrastructures that the current goverment is putting up is from the tax we all pay in this country.

Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC

"Within this short period, we have had a truthful leader who has been able to put up 998 classroom blocks and dormitories in just two years. This has never happened before in the history of this country."

"If this was an NDC government all revenue the country is gaining from its oil resources would have been squandered in the name of capacity building."

"John Mahama would have gathered a few people and come back to tell us they taught computer, basket weaving and how to ride a bicycle. Yes, our oil money was used to teach people how to ride a bicycle under John Mahama." he said.