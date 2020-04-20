According to the biggest opposition party, the decision is more of a political one than a scientific one.

In a statement by the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, the decision is politically motivated that aims at making space for the Electoral Commission to compile a new voter’s register for the 2020 general elections.

"The lifting of the partial lockdown by President Akufo-Addo, at a time the country is witnessing astronomical increases in positive COVID-19 cases, particularly horizontal infections, is totally premature and lacks scientific basis.”

They also questioned why the president will place political convenience ahead of public safety.

“It is clearly a politically motivated decision, calculated to allow the EC the space to undertake its entrenched and illogical determination to compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 general elections and nothing more."

Sammy Gyamfi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lifted restrictions imposed on the movement of persons within some parts of Greater Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi after a three weeks partial lockdown.

This decision, the President says is to give government the opportunity to try to contain the spread of the virus, scale-up effectively the tracing of persons who had come into contact with infected persons, test them for the virus, and quarantine those who tested positive and isolate them for treatment.