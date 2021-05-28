Akufo-Addo’s statement on burnt excavators troubling - Small Scale Miners

The President of the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, Michael Kojo Peprah, in an interview on Citi FM, said the government’s posture, as amplified by the President is unfortunate.

He said the Small-Scale Miners see the operation as one that is targeted against them and not any other group.

“It is unfortunate that our President supports what the military people are doing. So everybody can go around burning people’s excavators based on what the President has just said, because there is a red zone where miners shouldn’t trespass?

“Even with that, go to the Kombro Forest, there are Chinese mining with impunity and these miscreants are being protected by the state security. why are they not burning those excavators? But a Ghanaian who has gone through all the treadmill and has been able to purchase an excavator, has to pack his machine for fear of having it burnt, and now the military goes to burn it, and our President will tell us, he doesn’t care, and that the military should ahead with the burning of this equipment, and that people can go to court”

“It is unfortunate because we see this operation as an operation against small-scale miners” he said.

Pulse Ghana

The President said he remains strongly opposed to the activity of illegal mining and the destruction of the country’s land, water, and forest resources, and will ensure that everything possible is done to stop such activities.

“I know there are some who believe that the ongoing exercise of ridding our water bodies and forest zones of harmful equipment and machinery is unlawful and in some cases harsh.”