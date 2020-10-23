According to the latest figures from the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO), the deceased persons are made up of 12 females and 9 males.

The collapse of the uncompleted three-storey church building occurred Tuesday at about 2:30 pm.

Prophet Akoa Isaac has told Police in his statement after his arrest that he was sick and lying in his residence on the same compound of the Church when he heard the collapsing of the church.

He said he was told that about 56 worshippers were in and around the building fasting and praying when the incident happened.

The collapsed church

When Police proceeded to the scene, 35 of the worshippers were seen traumatized at the scene while a 60-year-old woman identified as Afia Tamakloe, lying dead. The rest were trapped under the rubble.

According to officials, there are eight survivors so far.

More victims are expected to be extricated as rescue workers worked throughout last night to enter day four of the rescue Operation.