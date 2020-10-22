Prophet Akoa Isaac of the Church of Prosperity was apprehended on Wednesday after his collapsed church led to the death of dozens.

As of today, Thursday, October 22, 2020, the death toll from the disaster currently stands at sixteen (16).

Collapsed church building

The Police have so far managed to rescue 23 victims, as rescue efforts continue with the help of excavators and sniffer dogs.

Joy News reports that nine dead bodies have also been exhumed from the debris of the collapsed building.

The report suggested Prophet Isaac has been picked up by the Police to assist with investigations into the development.

It is, however, unknown how many more persons are still trapped in the collapsed building despite efforts by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ghana National Fire Service, Police and Ambulance Service.

About 65 reportedly worshipping in building at the time of the collapse.