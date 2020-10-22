This comes after a total of 23 victims had been retrieved as of Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Rescue efforts are continuing with the help of five excavators and sniffer dogs.

The unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday, October 20, around 2:40 pm.

Reports indicated that some members of the Church of Prosperity were resting in the building after holding a prayer session when the accident occurred.

A joint rescue team made up of officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ghana National Fire Service, Police, Ambulance Service have been at the scene at the Asene/Manso/Akroso District town to rescue the perishing.

About 65 worshippers were in the building at the time of the collapse.