Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia meets with EU Ambassador and EU business leaders

The Vice President outlined his vision for the country's future development by stressing the importance of modernizing the tax system, citing Estonia's blockchain model as inspiration. He highlighted the need for enhanced tax traceability and data cross-checking to expand the taxpayer base.

He also discussed plans for investing in public transport and electric vehicles, including the imminent arrival of 200 Honda electric buses for testing in the next few months.

He emphasized the importance of responsible small-scale mining to prevent environmental degradation and the need for industrialization to generate employment and attract investments.

Pulse Ghana

The Vice President underscored the significance of technology in reorganizing sectors such as agriculture and addressing regional security challenges. He emphasized Ghana's commitment to maintaining an inclusive democracy amidst instability in the sub-region and advocated for cooperation with neighbouring countries and Europe.

Dr. Bawumia expressed readiness to revisit policies, including those related to local content and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act, to foster a more conducive investment environment.

He stressed the importance of predictability in business regulations and proposed reforms in land title systems and tax exemptions for investors.

Additionally, the Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP proposed simplifying the tax system with a flat tax rate and digitizing processes to curb corruption. He highlighted the need for competition in the energy sector to improve services and reduce monopolies, including the removal of VAT from solar energy.

While accepting the role of education in nation building, Dr. Bawumia reiterated his support for Free SHS and reminded all gathered the important trajectory education has taken with STEM and other educational programmes that aim to broaden the horizon of students.