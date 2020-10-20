According to a report by Graphic.com.gh, at least one person has been killed while many others have been hospitalized.

The unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday, October 20, around 2:40pm.

Reports indicate that some members of the Church of Prosperity were resting in the building after holding a prayer session when the accident occured.

A joint rescue team made up of officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ghana National Fire Service, Police, Ambulance Service have been at the scene at the Asene/Manso/Akroso District town to rescue the perishing.

While more than 30 persons escaped unhurt, many are feared trapped under the rubble of the three-storey building.

About 65 worshippers were in the building at the time of the collapse.