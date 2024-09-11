Digital revolution, jobs, housing - Alan Kyerematen’s 10-point plan for the youth

Pulse Ghana

But the vision goes beyond business. The promise of jobs for the youth in various sectors ensures no one is left behind. Alan has pledged support for youth in sports, tourism, and the creative industry - sectors brimming with untapped potential that can unlock thousands of jobs. With strategic investments, sports facilities, tourism hubs, and platforms for creative talents will rise across the country, becoming magnets for youth engagement and employment.

At the core of this plan is the digital revolution - a pivotal move that empowers young people to compete in a rapidly changing world. From skills development to leadership and governance opportunities, Alan, as a transitional leader, is equipping the youth with the tools to lead, innovate, and govern. By embracing the digital era, Ghana’s youth will not only participate in global economies but lead the charge in Africa’s technological transformation.



More than just policies, this is a shift in mindset. Alan’s focus on youth orientation and mindset change ensures that Ghanaian youth will be forward-thinking, patriotic, disciplined, law-abiding and ready to take on leadership roles. With his plan, the youth can look forward to a future where housing for the youth becomes a reality, and their voices matter, their talents are nurtured, and their contributions recognized. This is the future Alan is building - a future where the youth are at the helm, steering the nation towards greatness.

Below are the points on which Alan’s 10-points youth empowerment plan is built

· Financial assistance for youth businesses · Business development support for youth start-ups · Jobs for the youth · Youth in sports · Skills development for the youth · Housing for the youth · Youth in tourism and the creative industry · Youth and the digital revolution · Youth in leadership and governance · Youth orientation and mindset change

Alan Kyerematen’s 10-point youth empowerment plan offers a comprehensive roadmap to uplift Ghana’s youth, addressing both immediate needs and long-term aspirations. By focusing on entrepreneurship, job creation, digital skills, and mindset transformation, this vision seeks to unlock the immense potential within the young generation.

