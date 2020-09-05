It said 13,616 HIV/AIDS-related deaths were recorded.

According to the Acting Director-General of Ghana AIDs Commission, Dr. Cosmos Ohene-Adjei, the increase in the number of HIV cases should be attributed to the continued stigmatization and discrimination against persons living with HIV/AIDS.

READ MORE: Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017

HIV

Speaking at a virtual media interactions between Ghana Aids Commission and United Nations Programme on AIDS yesterday to discuss stigma and discrimination, aimed at helping to end the epidemic in Ghana, Dr. Cosmos said "From the recently released 2019 national and sub-national HIV estimate and projections, we realised two striking features.

READ ALSO: HIV prevalence rate increasing gradually

"One is, more 142, 000 persons in Ghana are living with HIV, but they do not know their HIV positive status because they have never tested. More than 46, 000 who know their HIV Status are not on life-saving treatments, that is, they are not on ARVs."