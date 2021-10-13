Kyei-Mensah Bonsu who doubles as the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said

Alban Bagbin kicks against homosexuals

Earlier, Alban Bagbin kicked against the threat of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBTQ+) activities in the country.

He warned diplomats and other organisations threatening some MPs behind a private members' bill that has been submitted to the legislature to amend and tighten the grey areas in the current law on the phenomenon, as well as prescribe sanctions to be meted out to violators of the law.

He said: "This world was created by God as a society, is created for us to enjoy and commanded us to procreate and fill the world, now we know those who actually believe in God, now we know where religion actually started."

"This pandemic must be fought by all of us. I can tell you is worse than COVID-19, now am happy our beloved country Ghana is together in this. The faint-hearted will soon be stranding to come back to join the fight. His Excellency the President has spoken, our traditional leaders have spoken, our religious leaders have spoken together, Ghanaians have spoken," he added.

Kyei-Mensah reacts

But the leader of the House addressing the press on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, said he finds it difficult with the Speaker's pronouncement that the activities of homosexuals were worse hence parliament will pass the bill.

He said "The Speaker can make a referral to Parliament which will be programmed by the business committee for consideration. I will find it difficult if we have a Speaker who will in spite of his own antecedent as former MP to say that Parliament is going to pass the bill. It is a bit of a difficulty.

"I am not saying that Parliament is not going to pass the bill but the Speaker should not make a predetermination for the house because he is not a Member of Parliament and this is the business of Parliament."

He added that Parliamentarians will be guided by the constitution and standing orders in deciding the fate of the bill.