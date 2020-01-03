Naa Densua is reported to have passed away on January 1 after a short illness.

In a brief statement on Facebook, Mr Mould said his daughter died following a short illness.

The late Naa Densua Mould

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and family member, Nah Densua Mould, following a short illness," the statement said.

"On behalf of my family, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continued outpouring of prayers, love and sympathy".

Check his post below

https://web.facebook.com/nnymox/posts/2858041350881675