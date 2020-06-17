The embattled tycoon said he has shares in some 14 companies, but all have been frozen by the state.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Face to Face, Mr. Woyome expressed confidence that he could repay the debt, should the state release his shares in business ventures.

READ ALSO: Gov’t knows everyone who benefitted from my GHc51m judgement debt – Woyome

Alfred Agbesi Woyome

“Let the government release the shares of my company and probably within two months that money will be paid,” he said.

“I went to the Flagstaff House to meet the Personal Assistant to the Chief of Staff so that the Attorney General [will meet me and] and release shares of my company so that I can pay this money [GHS 51 million] although I have not stopped the state from going after the matter.”

Mr. Woyome, who was a financier of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been involved in a legal tussle with the government since 2013.

This came after he was charged with conspiracy, defrauding by false pretence and corrupting a public officer, in relation to the construction of stadia for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

While the businessman was initially awarded the default judgment, the Supreme Court later ordered him to refund all monies wrongfully paid him in the form of the judgment debt.

Meanwhile, the state has since secured an order from the court to sell Woyome’s properties, should he fail to find the money to defray the debt.

The embattled businessman said his frozen accounts mean that “the churches and sometimes the mosque feed me”.