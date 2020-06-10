According to him, the government has all the answers relating to all the beneficiaries of his infamous judgement debt.

He explained that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has taken over his accounts and, therefore, are aware of all the beneficiaries.

READ ALSO: EC to begin voter registration exercise on June 30

Alfred Agbesi Woyome

“The Government of Ghana is in a better position to tell you how much money has gone to who and who,” Mr. Woyome said on Citi TV’s Face to Face.

“They had EOCO take all the accounts. They know and have all the evidence. They know where this went to and where that went to. They should come out and tell the people [of Ghana].”

Mr. Woyome, who was a financier of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been involved in a legal tussle with the government since 2013.

This came after he was charged with conspiracy, defrauding by false pretence and corrupting a public officer, in relation to the construction of stadia for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

While the businessman was initially awarded the default judgment, the Supreme Court later ordered him to refund all monies wrongfully paid him in the form of the judgment debt.

Meanwhile, the state has since secured an order from the court to sell Woyome’s properties, should he fail to find the money to defray the debt.