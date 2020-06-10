He said he was solely responsible for securing accommodation, transport and sponsorship during the team’s camping ahead of the tournament.

The Black Stars camped in Austria, partly paid for by Austrian Beverage company RedBull, before heading to Germany for the World Cup.

Mr. Woyome said he also used his personal finances to ensure many fans got to Germany to support the team.

Alfred Agbesi Woyome

“I want to state it categorically and clearly here, that Ghana’s ability to go to the World Cup the first time, was my work,” he said on Citi TV’s Face to Face.

“I had to make sure that the Black Stars were taken to Austria, trained in the Bavarian region, sponsored by a company I work with, RedBull, part of my businesses, and bused on the ground to that place.

“I had to use my own personal money to help as many people as possible to get there [Germany].”

Ghana went on to enjoy a successful debut appearance at the tournament, reaching the round of 16, before being eliminated by Brazil.

Meanwhile, Mr. Woyome, who was a financier of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been involved in a legal tussle with the government since 2013.

This came after he was charged with conspiracy, defrauding by false pretence and corrupting a public officer, in relation to the construction of stadia for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

While the businessman was initially awarded the default judgment, the Supreme Court later ordered him to refund all monies wrongfully paid him in the form of the judgment debt.

The state has since secured an order from the court to sell Woyome’s properties, should he fail to find the money to defray the debt.