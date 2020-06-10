Although his father Azumah Nelson was already a world champion at age 23, Dalvin who is already 23, is still hoping of making it to the top by taking inspiration from his father who dominated the WBC Featherweight and Super featherweight divisions for over a decade.

In an exclusive interview with TV3's Juliet Bawuah, Azumah Nelson Jnr said the first thing he learnt from his dad was his boxing skills.

“It is one of the first things I started learning with my dad. Also, in JHS, we went for a competition in Australia, and they came to my corner telling me to take it easy on my opponent. From there, I knew this was what I wanted to do and decided to give it a shot,” he told TV3

Dalvin added that his father is his role model, but he needs to put in much effort to rise to the top.

“It will come with working hard and following my own footsteps and be the best version of myself.

“Hard work is what keeps me going. There is no food for the lazy man.”

He further spoke about his skills as a boxer and he believes he is a full package.

“I am a bit of everything.”

“I can brawl, and I can box. I am a student of the game, always willing to learn something new.

“I have got a good right hand. When it lands well, you will feel it. I am good with body shots, too. When it touches you, you will cringe.”