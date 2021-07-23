Alhassan Suhuyini to testify against Kennedy Agyapong on Monday

This was revealed to the media by Joe Osei Owusu, the first Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

“It is a member (Alhassan Suhuyini) of the House who petitioned the Speaker so it is the petitioner who will appear before us. If the petitioner decides that he needs somebody else to assist him to prosecute his case, why not.”

“Remember that when it comes to the privileges committee, it is more or less a trial so our process is no different from the court.”

“Whatever or however you put your case, you will be guided by the rules of the house, nothing else.”

“A committee of parliament is only a committee of parliament , we make recommendations to the House so yes, under the rules of parliament whichever recommendations that are permissible under the rules can be made by the committee, decisions are made by the committee”, Mr. Osei Owusu said.

Pulse Ghana

Mr Agyapong on Friday, July 9, is reported to have allegedly threatened to attack Mr Asare Donkor, “for the journalistic work that the latter undertook during the recent shootings and killing incident at Ejura” on his television station.

The Multimedia Group filed a formal complaint against Mr Agyapong.