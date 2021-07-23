Alhassan Suhuyini to testify against Kennedy Agyapong on Monday

The National Democratic Congress law maker will be making his testimony in relation to the complaint he filed against the Assin Central MP over threats on a journalist.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini is set to testify against colleague, Kennedy Agyapong at the Privileges Committee on Monday.
The National Democratic Congress law maker will be making his testimony in relation to the complaint he filed against the Assin Central MP over threats on a journalist.
This was revealed to the media by Joe Osei Owusu, the first Deputy Speaker of Parliament.
“It is a member (Alhassan Suhuyini) of the House who petitioned the Speaker so it is the petitioner who will appear before us. If the petitioner decides that he needs somebody else to assist him to prosecute his case, why not.”
“Remember that when it comes to the privileges committee, it is more or less a trial so our process is no different from the court.”
“Whatever or however you put your case, you will be guided by the rules of the house, nothing else.”
“A committee of parliament is only a committee of parliament , we make recommendations to the House so yes, under the rules of parliament whichever recommendations that are permissible under the rules can be made by the committee, decisions are made by the committee”, Mr. Osei Owusu said.
Mr Agyapong on Friday, July 9, is reported to have allegedly threatened to attack Mr Asare Donkor, “for the journalistic work that the latter undertook during the recent shootings and killing incident at Ejura” on his television station.
The Multimedia Group filed a formal complaint against Mr Agyapong.
On Wednesday July 14, Alhassan Suhuyini raised the issue on the floor of the house and asked the Speaker to refer the matter to the Privileges Committee.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh