ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Allow the EC to clean voters register before audit - Peace Council to NDC

Evans Annang

Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to allow the Electoral Commission (EC) to clean-up the voters’ register before demanding a forensic audit.

Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi
Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi

Rev. Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi explained that it would be of the best interest if the NDC waits for the EC to correct the errors identified in the register and publish the final voters’ register before making any demands.

Recommended articles

The EC had previously denied the NDC's request for a forensic audit and instead called for a meeting to address their concerns.

In an interview on 3FM, Rev. Dr. Gyamfi advised the NDC to engage in discussions with the EC, rather than airing grievances publicly.

“I think the most important thing is go to the discussion table and put out the issues there, just putting them in the public domain does not solve any problem,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed hope that the NDC’s grievances would be addressed at an upcoming Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on September 18, 2024.

John Dramani Mahama
John Dramani Mahama Pulse Ghana

“We are hoping that at that meeting, whatever issues there are, we expect that the NDC presents its grievances for it to be looked at,” he concluded.

Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Bossman Asare, has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of spreading misinformation to their supporters about supposed unresolved issues with the provisional voters’ register.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Dr Asare argued that the NDC’s planned protest against the EC over alleged discrepancies is unfounded, as these issues have already been addressed.

He claims that the NDC is exaggerating non-existent problems within the register.

We at the Electoral Commission think that the NDC leadership who have taken the route of demonstration is misinforming their people. They seem to be exaggerating problems in the register which are non-existent.

“The Commission has made it very clear openly to the NDC, openly to the good people of Ghana, international partners that we have a register that is robust, that is credible,” he stated.

Dr Asare emphasised that the NDC is misleading its members about the alleged issues, all of which, he claimed, have been resolved by the EC.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alan Kyerematen

Digital revolution, jobs, housing - Alan Kyerematen’s 10-point plan for the youth

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo orders for military, police deployment to crack down on galamsey

Galamsey pumping machines

Small-scale miners burn galamsey equipment on River Mankraso in Ahafo Ano South

KNUST College of Health Sciences aims to raise $10m to upgrade infrastructure, research

KNUST College of Health Sciences aims to raise $10m to boost infrastructure, research