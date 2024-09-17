Allow the EC to clean voters register before audit - Peace Council to NDC

The EC had previously denied the NDC's request for a forensic audit and instead called for a meeting to address their concerns.

In an interview on 3FM, Rev. Dr. Gyamfi advised the NDC to engage in discussions with the EC, rather than airing grievances publicly.

“I think the most important thing is go to the discussion table and put out the issues there, just putting them in the public domain does not solve any problem,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed hope that the NDC’s grievances would be addressed at an upcoming Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on September 18, 2024.

Pulse Ghana

“We are hoping that at that meeting, whatever issues there are, we expect that the NDC presents its grievances for it to be looked at,” he concluded.

EC's response on NDC's demonstrations

Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Bossman Asare, has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of spreading misinformation to their supporters about supposed unresolved issues with the provisional voters’ register.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Dr Asare argued that the NDC’s planned protest against the EC over alleged discrepancies is unfounded, as these issues have already been addressed.

He claims that the NDC is exaggerating non-existent problems within the register.

“We at the Electoral Commission think that the NDC leadership who have taken the route of demonstration is misinforming their people. They seem to be exaggerating problems in the register which are non-existent.

“The Commission has made it very clear openly to the NDC, openly to the good people of Ghana, international partners that we have a register that is robust, that is credible,” he stated.