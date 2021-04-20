Allowing LGBTQ rights will turn Ghana into a satanic country - Chieftaincy Minister

He said Ghana will become a satanic country if the laws are relaxed for the practice of homosexuality.
The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, has disclosed that allowing members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) community to practice freely will be detrimental to the country.
He said Ghana will become a satanic country if the laws are relaxed for the practice of homosexuality.
Mr. Kum said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief Imam to court support for government in clamping down of homosexual activities.
Addressing Sheikh Sharubutu and his advisors, the Minister said the LGBTQ+ activities does not only go contrary to the teaching of Islam but also the moral fibre of the country.
“There has been some few issues that have exercised the minds of Ghana in the past few weeks, one of them has to do with this LGBTQ issues. I know that the Islamic community issue a communique. My office was served with that [communique].
“I want to encourage you that, we [need to] continue the conversation. We cannot turn this country into a satanic world when the principles of Christianity, the principles of Islam, and the culture that we exercise in this country do not support these things,” he stated.
Thus, Mr Kum made a clarion call on the religious leaders to educate and advise their members particularly the youth on the benefits of hard work and the repercussions of ‘quick money.’
The Minister also raised concern about the rise of money rituals which is leading some youth astray by forcing them to perpetuate heinous acts.
