Allowing LGBTQ rights will turn Ghana into a satanic country - Chieftaincy Minister

Mr. Kum said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief Imam to court support for government in clamping down of homosexual activities.

Addressing Sheikh Sharubutu and his advisors, the Minister said the LGBTQ+ activities does not only go contrary to the teaching of Islam but also the moral fibre of the country.

“There has been some few issues that have exercised the minds of Ghana in the past few weeks, one of them has to do with this LGBTQ issues. I know that the Islamic community issue a communique. My office was served with that [communique].

“I want to encourage you that, we [need to] continue the conversation. We cannot turn this country into a satanic world when the principles of Christianity, the principles of Islam, and the culture that we exercise in this country do not support these things,” he stated.

Thus, Mr Kum made a clarion call on the religious leaders to educate and advise their members particularly the youth on the benefits of hard work and the repercussions of ‘quick money.’