The demolition is to pave the way for the construction of the Jamestown Fishing Harbour.

The demolition exercise began at about 5 a.m and armed policemen stormed the coastal community to pull down a string of wooden structures and other buildings.

Some residents of Jamestown during the demolition tried to salvage their belongings while others, including women and children, sat in despair and dejection.

They have expressed displeasure in the demolition exercise by the government. Some revealed they have not given permits since their loss was yet to be compensated.

They explained three sites had already been demolished to make way for a community park, fishermen harbor, and Salaga market.

“This is the sixth time this place has been graded from Rawlings’ era. They start, leave us stranded for years and when we bounce back, they come up with another demolishing exercise.

"The structures should be demolished one after the other. How can you demolish four structures simultaneously without having immediate plans for construction?

"Which is more important between a school and harbor?” he asked, explaining the government has misplaced priorities of which it has to suffer for."

About Jamestown Fishing harbour

In 2018, Nana Addo cut the sod for preparatory works to begin on the construction of the US$60 million Jamestown Fishing Port Complex, in Accra.

The Project would involve the dredging of about 118, 000 cubic metres of the harbour basin, construction of about 1,200 meters of hydraulic structures, production facilities, such as office buildings, trading markets, cold storage, processing, and commercial areas.

The facility, one of 12 planned by the government for the coastal belt, is being funded through a Chinese Government Grant and is geared towards revamping the fisheries sector to aid national development and promote tourism.

At a ceremony at James Town in Accra, he said the project, which had been on the drawing board since 1965, was now becoming a reality under his administration.

But after two years, work is yet to start on the project.