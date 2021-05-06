AMA sends delegation to Rwanda to understudy its sanitation system

The delegation was led by the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, and the Managing Director (MD) of AFESC, Dr Abena Asomaning Antwi.
A delegation from the Accra Metropolitan Authority (AMA) has arrived in Rwanda to go understudy their sanitation and drainage system.
At a briefing session to kick start the visit in Kigali, Mr Sowah explained that “we are here to learn about their waste management system and the good sanitation practices that we can replicate to make Accra and Ghana clean as we further collaborate to establish a sister city relations with Kigali”.
He expressed the hope that at the end of the visit “we would have learnt something that the city of Kigali is doing to establish their status as the cleanest city in Africa”.
For her part, Dr Antwi said the visit was significant since it would give them an insight into the initiatives and innovations that had been adopted by their host in the environmental sanitation sector.
The visit will enable the delegation to learn at first hand how those practices could be adopted for implementation by the AMA to make Accra and Ghana the cleanest city and country in Africa in the foreseeable future.
