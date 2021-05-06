RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

AMA sends delegation to Rwanda to understudy its sanitation system

Authors:

Evans Annang

A delegation from the Accra Metropolitan Authority (AMA) has arrived in Rwanda to go understudy their sanitation and drainage system.

AMA boss, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah
AMA boss, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah ece-auto-gen

The delegation was led by the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, and the Managing Director (MD) of AFESC, Dr Abena Asomaning Antwi.

Recommended articles

At a briefing session to kick start the visit in Kigali, Mr Sowah explained that “we are here to learn about their waste management system and the good sanitation practices that we can replicate to make Accra and Ghana clean as we further collaborate to establish a sister city relations with Kigali”.

He expressed the hope that at the end of the visit “we would have learnt something that the city of Kigali is doing to establish their status as the cleanest city in Africa”.

AMA boss Mohammed Adjei Sowah
AMA boss Mohammed Adjei Sowah Pulse Ghana

For her part, Dr Antwi said the visit was significant since it would give them an insight into the initiatives and innovations that had been adopted by their host in the environmental sanitation sector.

The visit will enable the delegation to learn at first hand how those practices could be adopted for implementation by the AMA to make Accra and Ghana the cleanest city and country in Africa in the foreseeable future.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders