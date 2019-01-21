The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has earmarked the office space for demolition over lack of appropriate construction permits.

The warning was issued by the AMA on January 16, 2019 and also instructed for the permit to be produced.

Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, the Chief Executive of the Assembly said the office of the Special Prosecutor had to provide the AMA with their permits before they would be allowed to continue with the construction.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, the Accra Mayor said "Certainly, they don’t have permits… We don’t know that it is for the special prosecutors’ office. Whoever the property belongs to, certainly has to apply to the appropriate authority for a permit. The permit is not for us to even charge a fee… It is for us to have proper records of all properties in Accra.

"They should just notify us and furnish us with the documentation as to what exactly they want to do. We will approve it and that ends it."

Martin Amidu after his appointment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo complained about challenges his office is facing in the fight against corruption.

According to him, his office will not be able to fully discharge its duties if it is not well-resourced.

His complaints over the lack of resources to operate forced the government to acquire him an office but the AMA has marked the Special Prosecutor's office and ready to be demolished.