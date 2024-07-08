'Amazing work' - EC chair praises IGP and National Election Security taskforce

“I’m happy to note that all the activities we have undertaken so far have been very successful and inclusive, and all citizens who wished to register had the opportunity to do so,” Mensa stated. “We couldn’t have done this without the cooperation of our security agencies. We had meetings with the IGP and the national security task force, and I would like to recognise the amazing work they have done so far. We’ve enjoyed fruitful collaboration with them, and that has led to the successful exercises we have had so far.”

Mensa highlighted the efficiency of the national election security task force, which comprises personnel from various security agencies across the country. Under the leadership of Dr Dampare, the task force has ensured the safety of EC personnel and their activities nationwide.

“We enjoyed police presence in all our registration centres, and the police also provided security for our mobile teams as they moved around the country,” Mensa added. “I would like to pledge our commitment to always work with the security agencies to ensure our objectives of ensuring free and transparent elections are achieved.”

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, in response, expressed gratitude to the public, the EC, and all stakeholders for their cooperation. He urged continued support for the police in maintaining Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of peace and stability.

“We are grateful to the public and the EC and all other stakeholders for the cooperation we have had from them so far. I will continue to urge them to support the police in ensuring that Ghana continues to be the beacon of hope for the continent and beyond. This is the only country we have, and we need to ensure it’s always at peace,” Dr Dampare said.