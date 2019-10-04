Dr. Benjamin Okyere Ankrah said Mr. Amidu would be better off being made editor of the Daily Graphic.

The lecturer believes the Special Prosecutor is more focused on writing than actually prosecuting cases.

“Instead of prosecuting cases in court, he is focused on writing. He is better off as Daily Graphic editor because he is very good at writing,” Dr. Ankra criticized on Adom FM.

Dr. Benjamin Okyere Ankrah (credit: Adomfmonline)

Mr. Amidu has often complained about the challenges confronting his office in its quest to deliver its mandate.

According to him, he has been left frustrated by the lack of resources, which has rendered his office incapable of fully delivering its mandate.

Some days ago, the former Attorney General lamented the system which pardons corrupt politicians but sentences petty thieves to long jail terms.

He observed that people with political connections often escape prosecution when they are found to have engaged in corruption.

A section of the public is, however, not enthused by Mr. Amidu’s lamentations, especially when he is in a position to initiate prosecution.

Dr. Ankrah backed such a stance, insisting Mr. Amidu’s constant tantrums create an impression that he is unfit for the job.

“My confidence I had in Martin Amidu has weaned; what has he done since he took office? All he does is to lament when everything has been provided for him to work. If he can’t do the job, he should quit,” the lecturer added.