The NDC flagbearer is on record to have said that the labeling of him as ‘Government Official 1’ in the Airbus scandal was nonsense.

Mr. Mahama said the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu had no business mentioning his name in a report on a different matter.

According to John Jinapor, the comment made the former president is true.

Speaking on Citi FM, John Jinapor said that Mahama’s comments were not targeted at Amidu’s person but his actions.

“I listened to him [Mahama], and all he said was that what happened in terms of the report was nonsense and it was the act and the right words to describe the report and that was all that it was.

“He [John Mahama] was referring to the action and not the man himself. The point is that what Martin Amidu did is not what he was supposed to. He was meant to do a corruption risk assessment of the Agyapa deal,” Jinapor intimated.

He suggested that Amidu should have issued a different report on the Airbus Scandal instead of embedding it in the Agyapa report.

“If he wants to do something about Airbus, let him do that separately, talk to those involved and do what is right and proper. But if you mix up the two, you make nonsense of what you are doing and that is a fact,” he added.

The Special Prosecutor in his report on the corruption risk assessment of the suspended Agyapa deal named Mahama as the mystery politician who was tagged as Government Official 1’.