Photos: Anas condoles with Kweku Baako as he buries his mother

In a post on Facebook, Anas expressed his condolence to Mr. Baako, describing him as a mentor and a father.
“We mourn with our father and mentor, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, as he lays our mother to rest,” he wrote.
The late Gloria Aba Addison passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Tema Maritime Hospital.
She is said to have died after a short illness, which had led to her admission to the hospital for some time.
The deceased was the wife of the late Kofi Baako, who served as Information Minister under Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah.