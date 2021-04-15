RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Photos: Anas condoles with Kweku Baako as he buries his mother

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has consoled Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako as he buries his mother.

Photos: Anas lends support to Kweku Baako as he buries his mother

Pulse Ghana

The Tiger Eye PI investigative journalist was present at the burial ceremony of the late Gloria Aba Addison, the mother of the veteran journalist.

Recommended articles

In a post on Facebook, Anas expressed his condolence to Mr. Baako, describing him as a mentor and a father.

Anas at burial ceremony of Kweku Baako's mother
Anas at burial ceremony of Kweku Baako's mother Pulse Ghana

“We mourn with our father and mentor, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, as he lays our mother to rest,” he wrote.

The late Gloria Aba Addison passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Tema Maritime Hospital.

Anas at burial ceremony of Kweku Baako's mother
Anas at burial ceremony of Kweku Baako's mother Pulse Ghana

She is said to have died after a short illness, which had led to her admission to the hospital for some time.

Anas at burial ceremony of Kweku Baako's mother
Anas at burial ceremony of Kweku Baako's mother Pulse Ghana

The deceased was the wife of the late Kofi Baako, who served as Information Minister under Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Burnaboy becomes the first artiste to hit 100 Million streams on Boomplay

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]