Akufo-Addo lacks the courage to sanitize the national security system - Sam George

In an interview on Citi TV, the NDC lawmaker said Nana Addo’s failure to implement recommendations from the Emile Short Commission shows where his loyalty is.

“There is a framework to reform National Security from 2019. President Akufo-Addo could have positioned himself in glowing light for posterity to always look at him in a good frame if he had gone through the report and reforms. But the lack of political will to do this is the reason why we are where we are.”

“Why did we set up the Commission of inquiry? But the President basically has said in the white paper that, all they have said, he will not work with it,” the MP noted.

Sam George, who personally suffered some form of brutality at the hands of National Security operatives during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, disclosed that a future National Democratic (NDC) government, will implement recommendations of the Emile Short Commission.

“I would expect a future NDC government; God willing in 2025, to implement this, and I will speak about this whether I find myself in that government or not.”

The MP hopes that commitment from political parties could help restructure the National Security.

Pulse Ghana

This he says can be done if recruitment into the national security architecture of the country is not done as a means of rewarding party loyalists.

“I believe that as political parties and those who sit at the top of political parties, we must take the hard decision and say, National security must be a no-go area for party faithful reward and recruit persons who are qualified and meet the standards of National Security”, Sam George suggested.