She said "I left Accra here all alone back to the north but over there too, things were not happening, life was not easy … I came back to Accra and right now I am perching with my sister while I go to the market to get something small."

She stated that she had been thrown out of the home where she was living with the slain journalist.

According to her, her children had to drop out of school because the fees at the private school they were attending could not be paid adding that Anas had initially settled the school fees of the four children her late husband left behind.

She stated that Anas promised a lump sum for each of the wives – which promise had yet to be fulfilled.

"I just completed school and we got married. I was planning to go back to school to continue my education. I had just finished Senior High… and I took in very early when I got married," she stated.

She noted that she was currently perching with Ahmed's first wife who was also struggling since their husband died.

The woman has, however, appealed to the general public for support to sort out her accommodation and also to get a good foundation for the children.

But a supposed Public Relations Officer of Tiger Eye who spoke to the Iqra Facebook page said the statement of the wife is not true as Anas had allegedly given an amount of $10,000 to the family.

He said "She is supposed to be the second wife of Ahmed Suale. But have you spoken to the head of the family of Ahmed Suale? Are you ready for me to talk or not. Let me talk," the PR said.

"I am saying that she mentioned certain things that totally were untrue. I am asking as a journalist, did you also speak to the family of Ahmed Suale. Is your business to speak to people just like that. She mentioned that nobody takes care of Ahmed Suale's children in terms of school fees and school. That was not true. She also mentioned that nobody gave the wives any money. It is not true," he said.

"I know for a fact that she was given 10,000 dollars through the family. If you don't take care you can easily be sued. I am just giving you information that you can easily be sued. You are spreading information that is not truthful” the supposed PR of Tiger Eye reacted.

"You cannot scare anybody here. You cannot come here to intimidate anybody here. You said you are the P.R for Tiger eye so just state your case. You cannot be flexing your muscle here," the host of Iqra replied the supposed PR of Tiger Eye.

On Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 31-year-old Ahmed Suale was killed by unidentified assailants at Madina.