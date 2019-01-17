Investigative journalism Anas Aremeyaw Anas has broken his silence on the gruesome murder of his colleague, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, by unknown assailants.

The deceased, who is a key member of the Tiger PI crew, was shot dead on Wednesday night at Madina in Accra.

He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.

The late Ahmed Hussein-Suale played a key role in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ documentary which exposed widespread corruption in Ghana football.

Reacting to the news of his partner’s death, Anas described the situation as “sad”.

In a Twitter post, he shared a video of MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, in which the lawmaker was captured aiming threats at the deceased. .

Anas went on to pay paid tribute to the late Ahmed Hussein-Suale, adding that he will not be silenced.

“Sad news, but we shall not be silenced. Rest in peace, Ahmed. #JournalismIsNotACrime #SayNoToCorruption,” he wrote.

It will be recalled that Mr. Agyapong was a strong critic of Anas and his Tiger Eye PI crew during the premier of the ‘Number 12’ exposé.

The controversial legislator went on to release photos, which he said were the pictures of Anas and his colleagues.

It is, however, unknown if Tiger Eye PI intends to take on the MP as the suspect in the murder of their crew member.