This comes after similar fires destroyed properties worth thousands of cedis at the Odawna Market and the Sakumono School Complex, respectively.

The latest incident happened on Thursday, November 19, 2020, with several fishing gears also getting burnt to ashes.

Joy News reports that “the fire started after premix fuel being poured out by some fishermen came into contact with an open fire that was being used to cook nearby.”

Fire destroys fishing canoes at Sekondi Landing Beach

Fortunately, though, personnel from the Sekondi Fire Command arrived in time to bring the fire under control.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, Western Regional Fire Command Public Relations Officer, DO III Emmanuel Bonney, said the fire service acted swiftly after being informed of the situation.

“We got information about the fire outbreak around 5pm. Within two minutes we mobilized, and we dispatched to the place. So around 6:06pm, our men were at the scene, and they started extinguishing the fire,” he is quoted as saying.

“They saw the fire spreading towards the Sekondi Naval Base and the Sekondi Fishing Habour as well as the canoes and their storage of premix fuel. We had to contain the fire and finally managed to extinguish the fire around 6:48pm.”

He explained that although no one died in the inferno, three persons sustained injuries, one of whom is currently in critical condition.

“Three people got injured with one being critical and the other two sustained injuries on the neck and arms. All were taken to the hospital and are receiving treatment. I think the fire started from where they keep their premix fuel because it seems there was some activity going on there.

“God willing, by tomorrow we will get the full import of what they were doing before the fire started. Several fishing gears including outboard motors, premix fuel, their personal belongings and petty shops close-by were burnt,” DO III Emmanuel Bonney added.

This is the third major fire outbreak that has been recorded in the country within the last three days.

On Wednesday, a raging fire hit the Odawna Market at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra and destroyed shops and other properties.

On Thursday morning, another fire gutted Kindergarten of Sakumono School complex in Tema West.