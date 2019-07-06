Ernesto Kofi Yeboah, Abeiku Adams and a third who is yet to be identified were released on bail by the Ministries police.

They were admitted to bail in the sum of GHS2,000 with one surety. They were also cautioned and their statements taken.

The three are expected to report to the police on Monday 8 July 2019.

They were protesting in parliament against moves to build a new parliamentary chamber at the cost of $200 milliong.

The move has angered many Ghanaians who have described the new chamber as unnecessary and profligate.

The 450-seater chamber will come with a chapel, mosque, restaurant, and a museum.

The speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye, said the government doesn't know yet how much the new complex to be constructed will cost.

He disclosed that architectural firm run by UK based Ghanaian architect Sir David Frank Adjaye, Adjaye and Associate, came tops in a competitive bidding process ahead of two other firms to design and build the structure, the exact cost of the project has not been determined.

Justifying the construction of the new chamber, Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah said the chamber for the legislature is to avoid fights among members of the house.

According to him, the current chamber is not spacious enough for Parliamentarians due to the inflammatory nature of their debates sometimes.