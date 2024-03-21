Anti-gay bill: Bagbin has no authority to denigrate Nana Addo — Afenyo-Markin

Bagbin's announcement of Parliament's decision to suspend the consideration of the President's nominees came after MP Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor filed an interlocutory injunction, halting the approval process.

This decision was also influenced by a directive from the presidency, citing ongoing legal proceedings at the Supreme Court.

Bagbin emphasized the importance of upholding legislative authority and democratic principles amidst these challenges, highlighting concerns over the erosion of foundational checks and balances.

He also noted the receipt of legal documentation related to the injunction motion filed by MP Dafeamekpor.

However, Afenyo-Markin, speaking to the press after Bagbin's comments, criticized the Speaker for pronouncing judgment and using unsavory language to describe the President, stating that while disagreement is acceptable in a democracy, denigration is not.

He said "Mr Speaker went beyond expressing disagreement and rather pronounced judgment on what in his view was wrong. Mr Speaker did not only stop there, he also used very unsavory words to describe Mr. President. We believe that in a democracy, we have our right to disagree on views expressed but we do not have the right to say things to denigrate another. This we think is very unacceptable.

"Mr. Speaker said the President has undermined democracy and that he should have resorted to the Constitution in making certain communications to the House. We in the Majority beg to disagree with the position taken by Mr Speaker. If you carefully read the letter that was sent to Parliament, Mr President limited himself to the process before the court and the fact that Parliament itself has filed an affidavit in opposition and is in court. In fact, Parliament is a party to the suit, so for us, we do not see how this would have to affect the proceedings of Parliament. In any event, Mr Speaker has always deferred to the leadership of the House to guide him in the conduct of business."

