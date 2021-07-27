Throw away 'embarrassing' anti-LGBT+ bill – Humanist Association of Ghana

The lawmaker for Ningo Prampram, Sam George from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he and seven other MPs hoped their private members' bill to ban LGBT+ advocacy would be passed.

He said "We owe it to ourselves and the people of Ghana to uphold that which gives us our identity as a people... May we unite in this fight against the scourge and perversion that homosexuality presents. So help us,, GOD."

Reacting to the bill on Accra-based Class FM, Angela Adatsi said she feels "threatened" over the bill.

She said: "few days after I read the bill, I was in shock and I needed a few days to actually sit down and gather my thought about the whole bill because it is embarrassing".

"The entire bill is absolutely embarrassing that I feel embarrassed for the politician or MPs whose names are under that bill…the amount of embarrassment these lawmakers have brought to the country, I was in shock because not only does this bill criminalise advocacy or all members of the LGBT [community] but even against heterosexuals as well. You can’t even use sex toys when you're having sex. It even criminalises free speech, which is a problem if you're trying to build a democracy. This is a serious embarrassment for our country and for our democracy as well.

"We advocate" their concerns "so that their plight will be heard.

"So, as an ally, I feel threatened".

"This bill seeks to criminalise all efforts by allies to support members of the community to actually talk and educate the public, so, this bill is really dangerous in every aspect and every capacity," she said.

Ms. Adatsi added: "I think the bill should be thrown out.