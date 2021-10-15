RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Anti-LGBTQI Bill Brouhaha: Netherlands Embassy denied me a visa – Suhuyini

Authors:

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini has disclosed his frustrations with the Netherlands Embassy.

Alhassan Suhuyini
Alhassan Suhuyini

The lawmaker said he was recently denied a visa to the Netherlands and the reasons given were very weird.

The two-term lawmaker’s revelation comes off recent allegations that some foreign missions are threatening lawmakers with visa denials over their insistence to pass an anti-LGBTQI bill.

The MP further said the reasons cited by the Embassy amount to disrespect to the Ghanaian State Officials and Diplomats.

“Beautiful family and deny me an entry visa on the basis that; there was insufficient evidence that I have significant social or economic ties to my country to prompt my return after my intended visit, could only have been deliberately taken to provoke me and also undermine Ghanaian state officials and diplomats,” the rejoinder had it.

Alhassan Suhuyini is among the eight (8) Members of Parliament (MPs) who are promoting the LGBTQ bill in Parliament.

Speaking on Starr Chat with sit-in host Francis Abban on Starr FM Wednesday, he pointed out that the biggest challenge of those in the LGBTQ community is harassment they suffer from Ghanaians who abhor the act.

Suhiniyi also said the controversial LGTBQI bill is rather good for gays in Ghana because it will rather protect them.

Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of parliament for Tamale North
Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of parliament for Tamale North Pulse Ghana

“Once that bill becomes law you can report somebody and actually get a lawyer to prosecute that person on your behalf for attacking you because you were accused of being gay,” he stated.

However, referring to the CDD’s Afro-barometer report having 93percent of Ghanaians in support of the LGBTQ Bill, Suhuyini said the report is an exact reflection of the Ghanaian society who sees the act as a disorder.

