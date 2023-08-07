Speaking to a coalition of Muslim organizations, he said the bill will become law by the end of the year.
Anti-LGBTQI bill will be passed before the end of the year – Bagbin assures
The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has assured that the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill popularly known as anti-gay bill will be passed this year.
He assured the Organization that Parliament will pass the LGBTQ Bill by the end of the year 2023.
Parliament debated on the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee report on the bill on Wednesday, July 5.
The report highlighted concerns raised by proponents and those who are against the bill.
The opposers of the bill, per the report, contend that “LGBTQ+ activities form part of what the Constitution contemplates under Article 33 (5) about recognition of cerian rights and freedoms that are considered to be inherent in a democracy and which is intended to secure the rights and freedoms and dignity of the people.
“Consequently, any attempt to prescribe different treatment to different people on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender will be discriminatory and an affront to Article (17) 1 and (2) of the Constitution.”
Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has been vocal in his support of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Ghana.
He has been one of the key proponents of the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill" mentioned earlier.
Sam George has argued that the bill is necessary to protect Ghanaian cultural values and preserve what he perceives as the traditional family structure.
The international community and rights activists have widely condemned the bill, which was submitted to parliament by some Members of Parliament.
Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris upon her visit to Ghana said the anti-LGBTQI+ bill is an affront to the minority group in the country.
