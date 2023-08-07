Anti-LGBTQI bill will be passed before the end of the year – Bagbin assures

He assured the Organization that Parliament will pass the LGBTQ Bill by the end of the year 2023.

Parliament debated on the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee report on the bill on Wednesday, July 5.

The report highlighted concerns raised by proponents and those who are against the bill.

The opposers of the bill, per the report, contend that “LGBTQ+ activities form part of what the Constitution contemplates under Article 33 (5) about recognition of cerian rights and freedoms that are considered to be inherent in a democracy and which is intended to secure the rights and freedoms and dignity of the people.

“Consequently, any attempt to prescribe different treatment to different people on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender will be discriminatory and an affront to Article (17) 1 and (2) of the Constitution.”

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has been vocal in his support of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Ghana.

He has been one of the key proponents of the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill" mentioned earlier.

Sam George has argued that the bill is necessary to protect Ghanaian cultural values and preserve what he perceives as the traditional family structure.

The international community and rights activists have widely condemned the bill, which was submitted to parliament by some Members of Parliament.