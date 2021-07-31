RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: There will be challenges at the Supreme Court - Wereko-Brobbey

Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobbey, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority (VRA), believes the anti-LGBTQI Bill will face challenges at the Supreme Court.

According to him, the Bill cannot be implemented without having to call on the police and judges.

His comments come in the wake after some Members of Parliament want to criminalise the promotion of LGBT+ rights, a move that comes after a community centre for sexual minorities was shut down following strong opposition from politicians and church organisations.

The lawmaker for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he and seven other MPs hoped their private members' bill to ban LGBT+ advocacy would be passed.

He said "We owe it to ourselves and the people of Ghana to uphold that which gives us our identity as a people... May we unite in this fight against the scourge and perversion that homosexuality presents. So help us, GOD."

Reacting to the bill on Accra-based Joy FM, he said "I suspect there will be many challenges to it at the Supreme Court, where our Constitution gives the judges the right to decide what is consistent and what is not consistent with our constitution. That is going to come."

"If you look at Article 108 (2), that immediately disqualifies this Bill because the Bill must come from the executive," he added.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

