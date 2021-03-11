He said he will continue to fight corruption despite forced to proceed on retirement.

"My heart is heavy but my spirit is free. It is for the good of our motherland that I turned my back on the gold of the private sector to come to help preserve the gold of the public sector. That was my joy, my hope, and dream of using my knowledge and conviction to serve this great country that has been turned into a pauper's debtor by some few wicked souls," he said.

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony at the Christ the King Church in Accra to celebrate his retirement, Domelevo said he's neither a "Togolese nor a '60 born and anybody who attempts to painstakingly prove the authenticity of these allegations is not just unscrupulous, but a demon who has sworn not sleep until the fight against corruption has been frustrated."

Recently, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo to go home since, per his age, he has passed the compulsory retirement age of 60.

READ MORE: Don't pay 200 former MPs GH¢29.7m salary arrears - Domelevo warns Chief of Staff

In a letter signed by the secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, on March 3, 2021, it said: "The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June 1960 and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June 2020."

It added: "Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office."

Domelevo reported to work at the Audit Service headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 8:20 am despite the Audit Service Board declaring him retired.

He resumed work after his forced 167-day leave ended on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

The President has expressed appreciation to Yaw Domelevo for his service and indicated that a substantive replacement for him will soon be announced while the Deputy Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu continues to work as the acting Auditor General.