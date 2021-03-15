This pacification is to calm the gods after thirteen (13) children drowned at the Apam Beach last week.

The Queenmother of the Apam Traditional Council, Nana Essel Botchwey, the gods revealed to them during the consultation that they(gods) have been offended and must be pacified.

She explained that the victims strayed into a ‘no go area’ of the sea when they went swimming hence the calamity that befell them.

Traditional leaders of the area revealed that following their consultation with the deities of the land are ‘fuming with rage’ and are demanding one big cow, 3 sheep, 12 fowls, 33 tubers of yam and 3 cartons on schnapps.

The Apam District Police Commander Deputy Superintendent of Police, Moses Osakonor who gave an account of the incident last week said: “while the children were swimming, a heavy tide rose and they could not control themselves so they were taken away by the sea.”

Mahama donates GHS13,000 to bereaved families of Apam drowning incident

A good Samaritan managed to save the lives of two of the victims as they were rescued and sent to the St. Luke Hospital for treatment before a search team immediately jumped into the sea in an attempt to retrieve the bodies throughout the night but their efforts yielded no result.

However, on Monday morning (7 am) four other bodies of the teens were retrieved. Three hours later, the search team again retrieved three bodies.

A mass burial for the 13 deceased has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 16, 2021.