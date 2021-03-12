The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 Elections again donated GHS 3,000 to the Apam Fishermen Council, according to a report by citinewsroom.com.

The Running Mate of the NDC in the 2020 elections, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang made the donations on behalf of Mr. Mahama.

Mahama donates GHS13,000 to bereaved families of Apam drowning incident

According to her, the donations are meant to support traditional rituals and the burial service of the young victims of the fatal incident that has left the Apam community and the entire nation in a state of agony.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang consoled the bereaved families and then engaged the two survivors and their families.

She expressed appreciation to all persons including the Fishermen Council, the youth of Apam, management and staff of St. Luke Catholic Hospital, and the District Police Command who contributed to the rescue efforts and those who offered material support to the families of the deceased youngsters.

Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Richard Gyan-Mensah together with other colleagues of the Central Regional MP’s Caucus such as Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, James Gyakye Quayeson, Abeiku Crentsil, David Vondee and Gizella Tetteh Agbotui all accompanied Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to the Apam community.

Also in the entourage were Theophilus Aidoo Mensah, the Central Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Kojo Quansah, Regional Secretary, Ms. Faustina Lamptey, Regional Women Organiser, Alhaji Muhammed Kassim, Constituency Chairman and his executives.

President Akufo-Addo had earlier donated GHS36,000 to the bereaved families and chiefs of Apam.

The Apam District Police Commander Deputy Superintendent of Police, Moses Osakonor who gave an account of the incident “while the children were swimming, a heavy tide rose and they could not control themselves so they were taken away by the sea.”

A Good Samaritan managed to save the lives of two of the victims as they were rescued and sent to the St. Luke Hospital for treatment before a search team immediately jumped into the sea in an attempt to retrieve the bodies throughout the night but their efforts yielded no result.

However, on Monday morning (7 am) four other bodies of the teens were retrieved. Three hours later, the search team again retrieved three bodies.

The total number of bodies retrieved as of Tuesday morning is 12 with two females and 10 males.