Apologise to Aflao Chief for your disrespectful comments – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo

Okudzeto Ablakwa said the President used intemperate language that should not be coming from him as the person expected to strengthen national cohesion.

“Our revered chiefs and custodians of our proud traditions deserve utmost respect at all times regardless of which part of the country they exercise their authority.”

“The venerable Torgbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V and the people of Aflao deserve an immediate retraction and apology from President Akufo-Addo.”

“No chief anywhere in Ghana should be spoken to with such derision, disrespect, and condescension.”

“Torgbui Fiti V rather deserves commendation for his courage in speaking out against the reckless wasteful culture of abandoning inherited projects.”

The Chief is reported to have given an ultimatum to the Minister of Education to complete the project.

However, President Akufo-Addo in an interview on an Accra-based radio station, Peace FM questioned if the chief has the power to give such an ultimatum to the minister.