Apologise to Aflao Chief for your disrespectful comments – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo

Authors:

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to apologise to the Chief of Aflao, Togbui Fiti.

Akufo-Addo blows GHC3.46million again on recent 2 trips to the UK & Germany – Okudzeto Ablakwa writes

He said comments by the President on abandoned e-blocks in Aflao was disrespectful to the chief.

Okudzeto Ablakwa said the President used intemperate language that should not be coming from him as the person expected to strengthen national cohesion.

“Our revered chiefs and custodians of our proud traditions deserve utmost respect at all times regardless of which part of the country they exercise their authority.”

“The venerable Torgbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V and the people of Aflao deserve an immediate retraction and apology from President Akufo-Addo.”

“No chief anywhere in Ghana should be spoken to with such derision, disrespect, and condescension.”

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Pulse Ghana

“Torgbui Fiti V rather deserves commendation for his courage in speaking out against the reckless wasteful culture of abandoning inherited projects.”

The Chief is reported to have given an ultimatum to the Minister of Education to complete the project.

However, President Akufo-Addo in an interview on an Accra-based radio station, Peace FM questioned if the chief has the power to give such an ultimatum to the minister.

He thus asked the chief to complete the project if he wants to.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

