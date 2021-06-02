Appointments Committee begins vetting of Deputy Ministerial nominees today

According to a statement by Parliament, the vetting will start at 10am each weekday till it ends on June 15.
The Appointments Committee of Parliament will commence vetting of Deputy Ministerial nominees today.
In a schedule released to the media, the Minister of State-designate for Finance, Charles Adu-Boahen will be the first to be vetted by the Appointment’s Committee.
He will be followed by the Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, and the Deputy Ministers-designate for Local Governance, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Augustine Collins Ntim, and Osei Bonsu Amoah respectively.
Deputy Ministers-designate for Energy, Finance, Food and Agriculture and Railway Development will have their turn on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
President Akufo-Addo submitted the list of nominees to the Speaker of Parliament on April 21, 2021.
Below is the schedule for this week.
