Appointments Committee begins vetting of Deputy Ministerial nominees today

In a schedule released to the media, the Minister of State-designate for Finance, Charles Adu-Boahen will be the first to be vetted by the Appointment’s Committee.

He will be followed by the Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, and the Deputy Ministers-designate for Local Governance, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Augustine Collins Ntim, and Osei Bonsu Amoah respectively.

Deputy Ministers-designate for Energy, Finance, Food and Agriculture and Railway Development will have their turn on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

President Akufo-Addo submitted the list of nominees to the Speaker of Parliament on April 21, 2021.

