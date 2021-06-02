RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Appointments Committee begins vetting of Deputy Ministerial nominees today

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will commence vetting of Deputy Ministerial nominees today.

According to a statement by Parliament, the vetting will start at 10am each weekday till it ends on June 15.

Recommended articles

In a schedule released to the media, the Minister of State-designate for Finance, Charles Adu-Boahen will be the first to be vetted by the Appointment’s Committee.

He will be followed by the Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, and the Deputy Ministers-designate for Local Governance, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Augustine Collins Ntim, and Osei Bonsu Amoah respectively.

Deputy Ministers-designate for Energy, Finance, Food and Agriculture and Railway Development will have their turn on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

President Akufo-Addo submitted the list of nominees to the Speaker of Parliament on April 21, 2021.

Below is the schedule for this week.

