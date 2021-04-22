RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Appointments Committee members collect bribe before approving ministers - Kofi Akpaloo

Authors:

Evans Annang

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, leader and founder of Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has alleged that the collection of bribe is rife in Parliament.

I will borrow more than any President if I win - Kofi Akpaloo

Pulse Ghana

He said some ministerial nominees pay their way at the Appointments Committee before they are approved.

Recommended articles

Mr. Akpaloo made these allegations in an interview on Accra based Onua FM.

“Every appointee whether MCE, DCE or minister of state if that person has to be vetted or go through an endorsement process and refused to pay he can’t be approved.

“It has become an acceptable norm and can anybody in this country dispute that the recent minister did not pay money in Parliament; I am not afraid, would they tell me that the MPs did not take money from the minister?” he quizzed.

Kofi Akpaloo
Kofi Akpaloo Pulse Ghana

He noted that the practice has been in existence since 1992 and has been narrowed to the local assemblies, where appointees for metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives (MMDCEs) are compelled to pay bribes to assembly members for endorsement.

Mr Akpaloo also asserted that every MP before going to the polls at the constituency level paid bribe to the party delegates for endorsement, hence the unrelenting position to clandestinely take bribe from government appointees for approval by the lawmakers.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off (Video Blocks)

This is how your age affects your relationship

This is how your age affects the happiness in your relationship [Credit - Shutterstock]