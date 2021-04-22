Appointments Committee members collect bribe before approving ministers - Kofi Akpaloo

Mr. Akpaloo made these allegations in an interview on Accra based Onua FM.

“Every appointee whether MCE, DCE or minister of state if that person has to be vetted or go through an endorsement process and refused to pay he can’t be approved.

“It has become an acceptable norm and can anybody in this country dispute that the recent minister did not pay money in Parliament; I am not afraid, would they tell me that the MPs did not take money from the minister?” he quizzed.

Pulse Ghana

He noted that the practice has been in existence since 1992 and has been narrowed to the local assemblies, where appointees for metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives (MMDCEs) are compelled to pay bribes to assembly members for endorsement.