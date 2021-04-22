Appointments Committee members collect bribe before approving ministers - Kofi Akpaloo

He said some ministerial nominees pay their way at the Appointments Committee before they are approved.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
Percival Kofi Akpaloo, leader and founder of Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has alleged that the collection of bribe is rife in Parliament.
Pulse Ghana
He said some ministerial nominees pay their way at the Appointments Committee before they are approved.
Mr. Akpaloo made these allegations in an interview on Accra based Onua FM.
“Every appointee whether MCE, DCE or minister of state if that person has to be vetted or go through an endorsement process and refused to pay he can’t be approved.
“It has become an acceptable norm and can anybody in this country dispute that the recent minister did not pay money in Parliament; I am not afraid, would they tell me that the MPs did not take money from the minister?” he quizzed.
He noted that the practice has been in existence since 1992 and has been narrowed to the local assemblies, where appointees for metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives (MMDCEs) are compelled to pay bribes to assembly members for endorsement.
Mr Akpaloo also asserted that every MP before going to the polls at the constituency level paid bribe to the party delegates for endorsement, hence the unrelenting position to clandestinely take bribe from government appointees for approval by the lawmakers.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh