UG, Ashesi and UPSA named in 2021 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

The Ashesi University is also ranked among the 301 to 400, while UPSA is ranked among the top 401 to 500 schools.

Pulse Ghana

More than 1,200 universities from around the world made this year’s Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

The ranking is based on action taken towards the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It also considers the number of students per staff, percentage of international students, student ratio of females to males and number of FTE students.

Pulse Ghana

An overview of the ranking showed that the University of Ghana has 46:56 ratio of females to males.

Also the university has 1% of its students being international students and 25.4 students per staff.

Meanwhile, the Ashesi University also has a ratio of 45.4 students per staff and 44.56 female ratio to males.

On the global ranking, the University of Manchester in the UK came out tops, followed by three other Australian universities – University of Sydney, RMIT University and Queen’s University.