The accident involved a Ford Transit Mini Bus, registered as GR 6279-24, driven by Yaw Egyiri (deceased), who was reportedly traveling from Konongo towards Accra with passengers onboard.
A/R: 21 perish, several injured in Juaso-Nkawkaw accident
Twenty-one individuals have tragically lost their lives in a devastating motor accident that took place at the Pra-River Junction along the Juaso - Nkawkaw road on March 15th, 2024, at approximately 5:50 pm.
Preliminary investigations suggest that Egyiri attempted to overtake several vehicles recklessly, leading to a head-on collision with an oncoming VW Sprinter Bus, registered as AS 4483-23. The driver of the VW Sprinter Bus, also deceased and yet to be identified, was driving with passengers on board.
Following the collision, survivors of the accident are currently receiving medical attention at various healthcare facilities, including the Juaso Government Hospital, Stewards Hospital at Yawkwei, Konongo Municipal Hospital, and Asante Akim Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.
The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to mortuaries at Stewards Hospital, Konongo Municipal Hospital, and Juaso Government Hospital for identification, preservation, and autopsy procedures.
Meanwhile, the police are urging families with missing relatives who may have been traveling along the route where the accident occurred to contact the Juaso and Nkawkaw Police commands for assistance in identifying the victims, including those who have unfortunately lost their lives.
