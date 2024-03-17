A/R: 21 perish, several injured in Juaso-Nkawkaw accident

Preliminary investigations suggest that Egyiri attempted to overtake several vehicles recklessly, leading to a head-on collision with an oncoming VW Sprinter Bus, registered as AS 4483-23. The driver of the VW Sprinter Bus, also deceased and yet to be identified, was driving with passengers on board.

Following the collision, survivors of the accident are currently receiving medical attention at various healthcare facilities, including the Juaso Government Hospital, Stewards Hospital at Yawkwei, Konongo Municipal Hospital, and Asante Akim Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to mortuaries at Stewards Hospital, Konongo Municipal Hospital, and Juaso Government Hospital for identification, preservation, and autopsy procedures.

