Mr. Anim polled 195 votes to beat his opponent, Ama Serwaa who polled 181 votes, and three other contenders who garnered 10 votes for Dr. Appiah Kubi, Dr. Aboagye Docosta 27 votes, and Osei Bempah polled 5 votes respectively with one rejected ballot.
A/R: Ernest Yaw Anim elected for Kumawu by-election
Ernest Yaw Anim has been elected as a parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NPP in a close contest in the Kumawu by-election.
The New Patriotic Party organized its primaries to select a successor for the by-election following the demise of the sitting Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah.
Mr. Anim speaking after his win pledged to foster unity among the party faithful in the constituency to ensure the NPP retains the Kumawu Parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election.
The electoral commission has set Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to hold the by-election.
