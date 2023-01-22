ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

A/R: Students arrested at Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School for vandalism

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Police have arrested about 40 students of Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School at Asokore in the Ashanti Region for causing damage to school property.

Image 4
Image 4

The students went on a rampage on Sunday morning, protesting the poor results of their predecessors in their final examination.

About four government vehicles, including a Mahindra and an Isuzu pickup truck, a Nissan Patrol, a school bus, and a Toyota Vitz vehicle owned by the Senior House Mistress was also damaged.

Image 3 Pulse Ghana
Image 2 Pulse Ghana
Image 1 Pulse Ghana

Sources say the school’s store was also invaded by the students destroying food items and other school supplies.

The students made unsuccessful attempts to break into some bungalows but damaged parts of the buildings. The police intervened to restore calm on the campus.

Dr. Annor Ankrah, the Ashanti Regional Director of Education together with the District Director of Education were at the scene.

The Sekyere East District Security Council has also visited the school.

The school has since been shut down upon a decision by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

