The Minister and his entourage were traveling from Bolga to Kumasi when the incident happened.

The Daily Guide reports that the shooting incident took place near Sarikyikura on the Tamale Buipe highway.

Although the Minister escaped unscathed, five other persons are said to have sustained gunshot wounds.

The injured persons were aboard a cargo truck which was also shot at by the said armed robbers.

The robbers are reported to have fired indiscriminately at the cargo truck which was also travelling from Buipe market to Damongo.

All the victims have since been sent to the Tamale Teaching hospital to receive treatment.

Eyewitnesses say the suspects numbered about seven and were all dressed in military-like uniforms.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt for the persons responsible for the attack.

The Northern Regional PRO, DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, said the incident happened on 22/07/19 at about 17:30 hours.

He explained that the police highway patrol team rushed to the scene but the suspected robbers managed to escape into the bushes.

He said investigations are still ongoing and urged the public to aid the police with any information which could lead to the arrest of the suspects.