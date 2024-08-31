Armed robbers jailed 120 years and 105 years in Ashanti Region

The convicted individuals, Jeffrey Dwomoh, Clifford Opoku, Kwabena Kyei Barfour, Prince Opuni, and Henry Kusi Marfo, were arrested in 2023 along with two other suspects, Richard Dogbatsey and William Ansah, in connection with multiple robberies and carjacking incidents.

Jeffrey Dwomoh and Clifford Opoku were found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery. Both were sentenced to 120 years of imprisonment with hard labour.

Kwabena Kyei Barfour, who was convicted of dishonestly receiving stolen items, received a sentence of 105 years.

Prince Opuni, who was involved in the incident, was found guilty of reckless and inconsiderate driving.

He was fined 350 penalty units, failing which he would serve a 10-month custodial sentence with hard labour. Additionally, he was ordered to pay a fine of GH¢5,000 for causing damage to a police vehicle.

Henry Kusi Marfo, who supplied ammunition to facilitate the robberies, was fined 1,050 penalty units, with the alternative of serving a 15-month custodial sentence in hard labour. Marfo has since paid the court fine.