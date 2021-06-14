Police officer shot dead as robbers attack bullion van at Korle-Bu

The suspected armed robbers attacked the bullion van and shot the driver and the police officer in the process.

The van carrying an unknown amount of cash was trailed by some men in a taxi and 'Okada' and when the van got to a less crowded place, the robbers attacked the van by firing indiscriminately at it, killing the police officer on board instantly.

An onlooker also caught a bullet from the shooting and died on the spot.