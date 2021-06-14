RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police officer shot dead as robbers attack bullion van at Korle-Bu

Kojo Emmanuel

Reports reaching Pulse.com.gh indicate that there has been a robbery attack on the Korle-Bu road in Accra.

According to reports, the police officer and an eyewitness, woman have been shot dead whiles the bullion driver was injured.

The suspected armed robbers attacked the bullion van and shot the driver and the police officer in the process.

The van carrying an unknown amount of cash was trailed by some men in a taxi and 'Okada' and when the van got to a less crowded place, the robbers attacked the van by firing indiscriminately at it, killing the police officer on board instantly.

An onlooker also caught a bullet from the shooting and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the bullion driver has been rushed to the hospital and currently receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital while the dead have been taken to the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

